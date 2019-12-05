Employee Forum hears updates on state budget, paid parental leave

Employee Forum delegates heard an update on the state budget and the paid parental leave policy at the Dec. 4 meeting. The forum also welcomed a new lifelong honorary delegate.

Presenters shared these updates:

State budget: Becci Menghini, interim vice chancellor for workforce strategy, equity and engagement, said the state budget is not approved. On Nov. 26, she forwarded an email to the campus from UNC System Interim President Bill Roper with an update on items under consideration by the General Assembly, including proposed raises for University employees. The legislature reconvenes on Jan. 14.

Paid parental leave: The new paid parental leave benefit for UNC System employees is expected to roll out in January. This new policy, approved by the UNC System Board of Governors on Sept. 20, provides eight weeks of fully paid parental leave to employees who have given birth to a child and four weeks of paid leave for non-birth parents in circumstances involving the birth of a child, as well as adoption, foster placement or other legal placement of a child with an eligible state employee. Information about this new benefit will be communicated in the new year, Menghini said.

Recognition: James B. Holman, a crew leader in housekeeping, was elected a lifelong honorary delegate in recognition of his work as a forum delegate and representative to the UNC System Staff Assembly. Holman also serves as the District 25 representative to the State Employees Association of North Carolina.