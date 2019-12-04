In the Know
In the Know: Wednesday, Dec. 4
Five important pieces of information for the day.
- Today is the last day of fall semester classes. Tomorrow is a reading day, with final exams scheduled to begin on Dec. 6.
- The Campus Safety Commission meets today 10 a.m.-noon in Carroll Hall’s Freedom Forum Room (room 305).
- It’s Winter Weather Preparedness Week. Check out the NC Emergency Management website to learn what you need to do to be prepared.
- The men’s basketball hosts Ohio State at 9:30 p.m. in the Smith Center. Be aware of traffic and parking restrictions.
- Hear Carolina’s Gamelan “Nyai Saraswati” Ensemble in concert at 8 p.m. in Hill Hall’s Moeser Auditorium. Gamelan, the traditional ensemble music of Java, Indonesia, features gongs and other metallophones of all shapes and sizes.