In the Know

In the Know: Wednesday, Dec. 4

Five important pieces of information for the day.

The Well, Wednesday, December 4th, 2019
  • Today is the last day of fall semester classes. Tomorrow is a reading day, with final exams scheduled to begin on Dec. 6.
  • The Campus Safety Commission meets today 10 a.m.-noon in Carroll Hall’s Freedom Forum Room (room 305).
  • It’s Winter Weather Preparedness Week. Check out the NC Emergency Management website to learn what you need to do to be prepared.
  • The men’s basketball hosts Ohio State at 9:30 p.m. in the Smith Center. Be aware of traffic and parking restrictions.
  • Hear Carolina’s Gamelan “Nyai Saraswati” Ensemble in concert at 8 p.m. in Hill Hall’s Moeser Auditorium. Gamelan, the traditional ensemble music of Java, Indonesia, features gongs and other metallophones of all shapes and sizes.

You May Also Like...