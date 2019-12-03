In the Know
In the Know: Tuesday, Dec. 3
Five important pieces of information for the day.
- Today is Giving Tuesday, a worldwide day to encourage people to do good, and a great reminder to participate in the Carolina Cares, Carolina Shares campaign now underway.
- Learn more about adolescent mental health issues at the Carolina Science Café at 6 p.m. tomorrow at Top of the Hill’s Back Bar.
- Join law professor Michael Gerhardt and presidential historian William Leuchtenburg for Impeachment: Then and Now at 5:30 p.m. today at the Global Education Center auditorium.
- Don’t miss the annual bilingual English/Latin reading of How the Grinch Stole Christmas at 4 p.m. today in the Bull’s Head lounge on the third floor of UNC Student Stores.
- Increase your awareness of the Americans with Disabilities Act with human resources training from 9 a.m. to noon tomorrow.