In the Know: Tuesday, Dec. 3

The Well, Tuesday, December 3rd, 2019
  •  Learn more about adolescent mental health issues at the Carolina Science Café at 6 p.m. tomorrow at Top of the Hill’s Back Bar.
  •  Join law professor Michael Gerhardt and presidential historian William Leuchtenburg for Impeachment: Then and Now at 5:30 p.m. today at the Global Education Center auditorium.
  • Don’t miss the annual bilingual English/Latin reading of How the Grinch Stole Christmas at 4 p.m. today in the Bull’s Head lounge on the third floor of UNC Student Stores. 

 

