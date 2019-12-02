In the Know: Monday, Dec. 2

Dec. 1 was World AIDS Day. Learn more about how the Carolina community is making a difference fighting HIV/AIDS.

Hanukkah officially starts Dec. 22, but the University will kick off the Festival of Lights early this year. Join Interim Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz and Chabad at UNC/Duke in the Pit today at noon for the lighting of the Menorah, followed by music, latkes and doughnuts.

Learn how to properly manage paper and digital files in Records Management 101 at 3 p.m. today in Wilson Library.

The deadline to register teams for the Jingle Bell Jog is tomorrow. Teams will compete to win an award for Most Creative Costumes and Most Spirited team at the Dec. 6 event.

Learn about group inequalities and technologies across higher education, media and work at a talk with author, professor and sociologist Tressie McMillan Cottom tomorrow at 10 a.m. at Wilson Library.