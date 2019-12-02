Focus Carolina: Suzanne Barbour
The Tar Heel Bus Tour provided a great overview of Southeastern North Carolina for this new dean.
As dean of The Graduate School at Carolina, Dr. Suzanne Barbour is working to train the next generation of scholars through traditional degree programs. At the same time, she is working to ensure that students interested in non-academic careers and non-traditional students coming back to school have meaningful programs to get additional credentials and skills to help them advance in their careers. She wants to increase experiential learning programs and ensure that Carolina encourages lifelong learning.