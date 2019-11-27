In the Know
In the Know: Wednesday, Nov. 27
- The University will be closed tomorrow and Friday for the Thanksgiving holiday.
- The Well will not publish during the Thanksgiving break, but will return on Monday, Dec. 2.
- Deadline alert: The Dean’s Distinguished Dissertation Awards, which recognize the highest level of scholarship of Carolina’s doctoral students, is open for submissions until Dec. 6. Awardees receive $1,000.
- The Tar Heel volleyball team hosts Wake Forest today at 2 p.m. in Carmichael Arena.
- Do you know? The Employee Occupational Health Clinic provides services to workers in Carolina’s healthcare facilities, including annual immunization reviews and screenings for work requiring respiratory protection.