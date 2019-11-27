Creating their world

“Loud noise!” Kenly Cox warns as she fires up a table saw. Unfazed, her colleague, Kira Lyon, marks a slab of wood, careful to be exact.

“We’ve got 45 minutes,” notes Lyon and both speed up their tasks.

The two are properties artisans for PlayMakers Repertory Company, building prototypes of military-style trunks for the upcoming show, “Native Son.” Although the show is still weeks away, they must complete two trunks for the day’s production meeting.

Now, you might be thinking, a trunk is a trunk, right? Wrong. Everything on stage — costumes, set design, even the cast iron pan a character uses to kill a rat — is carefully thought out.

“You’re trying to accurately represent a time and a place in history that can also add to the understanding of the show, understanding of what these characters are going through,” says Andrea Bullock, PlayMakers’ properties master.

“Native Son,” which premiered at PlayMakers in September, tells the story of Bigger Thomas, a young black man living in Chicago in the 1930s. After he accidentally kills a wealthy white woman, hides the evidence, and flees, the audience journeys deeper into Bigger’s life, seeing the systemic racism and poverty that led to that point.

