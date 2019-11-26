In the Know
In the Know: Tuesday, Nov. 26
Five important pieces of information for the day.
- The UNC Percussion Ensemble will present its free fall concert at 7:30 tonight in Kenan Music Building’s Rehearsal Hall.
- Find out why it is important to make Carolina digitally accessible at Lunch and Learn: The Digital Accessibility Office at noon tomorrow in Student Union 2423.
- It’s not too late to see “At Home with Our Histories” by Carolina alumnus Kelly Popoff. The show will continue through Jan. 3 in the Allcott Gallery in Hanes Art Center.
- Register now for the UNC-Chapel Hill Fall Research and Making Expo on Dec. 3. Hear students explain the projects they completed.
- Learn how to help someone who is experiencing a crisis at Mental Health First Aid, offered the mornings of Dec. 4 and 5 at the School of Social Work.