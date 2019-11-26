In the Know

In the Know: Tuesday, Nov. 26

Five important pieces of information for the day.

The Well, Tuesday, November 26th, 2019
  • The UNC Percussion Ensemble will present its free fall concert at 7:30 tonight in Kenan Music Building’s Rehearsal Hall.   
  • It’s not too late to see “At Home with Our Histories” by Carolina alumnus Kelly Popoff. The show will continue through Jan. 3 in the Allcott Gallery in Hanes Art Center. 
  • Learn how to help someone who is experiencing a crisis at Mental Health First Aid, offered the mornings of Dec. 4 and 5 at the School of Social Work. 

You May Also Like...