Campus News

University reaches agreement about complaint following Gaza conference

Interim Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz announced the agreement with the U.S. Office of Education in a campus email Nov. 25.

The Well, Monday, November 25th, 2019

The University has reached an agreement with the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR) that resolves a complaint filed in April following the “Conflict over Gaza: People, Politics and Possibilities” conference, Interim Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz announced in a campus email Nov. 25.

As part of the agreement, the University will

  • Issue a statement to all University students, faculty and staff stating that the University does not tolerate acts of prohibited harassment,
  • Revise the Policy on Prohibited Discrimination, Harassment and Related Misconduct to encourage reporting of harassment and to define anti-Semitism,
  • Host at least one meeting this year and next year to give the campus community the opportunity to discuss any concerns about harassment with University administrators and
  • Include a section on anti-Semitism in training about harassment.

“We all have a role in creating a welcoming and safe environment at Carolina,” Guskiewicz wrote. “Your help in this effort will make us an even stronger community.”

 

