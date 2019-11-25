University reaches agreement about complaint following Gaza conference
The University has reached an agreement with the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR) that resolves a complaint filed in April following the “Conflict over Gaza: People, Politics and Possibilities” conference, Interim Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz announced in a campus email Nov. 25.
As part of the agreement, the University will
- Issue a statement to all University students, faculty and staff stating that the University does not tolerate acts of prohibited harassment,
- Revise the Policy on Prohibited Discrimination, Harassment and Related Misconduct to encourage reporting of harassment and to define anti-Semitism,
- Host at least one meeting this year and next year to give the campus community the opportunity to discuss any concerns about harassment with University administrators and
- Include a section on anti-Semitism in training about harassment.
“We all have a role in creating a welcoming and safe environment at Carolina,” Guskiewicz wrote. “Your help in this effort will make us an even stronger community.”