University reaches agreement about complaint following Gaza conference

The University has reached an agreement with the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR) that resolves a complaint filed in April following the “Conflict over Gaza: People, Politics and Possibilities” conference, Interim Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz announced in a campus email Nov. 25.

As part of the agreement, the University will

Issue a statement to all University students, faculty and staff stating that the University does not tolerate acts of prohibited harassment,

Revise the Policy on Prohibited Discrimination, Harassment and Related Misconduct to encourage reporting of harassment and to define anti-Semitism,

Host at least one meeting this year and next year to give the campus community the opportunity to discuss any concerns about harassment with University administrators and

Include a section on anti-Semitism in training about harassment.

“We all have a role in creating a welcoming and safe environment at Carolina,” Guskiewicz wrote. “Your help in this effort will make us an even stronger community.”