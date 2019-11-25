In the Know: Monday, Nov. 25

Congratulations to the Carolina Field Hockey Team on an undefeated season and back-to-back National Championships! It’s the team’s 8th national title.

Looking to fill your holiday weekend? The Tony Award-winning musical Ragtime is at the PlayMakers Repertory Company. Tickets are still available.

The UNC Jingle Bell Jog is just around the corner. The 2.7 mile fun run or 1.5 mile walk is open to all Carolina faculty and staff. Team registration closes Tuesday, Dec. 3.

Learn more about the global implications of the U.S.-China Rivalry today at “What does China want?” The panel discussion takes place at 5:30 p.m. in Pleasants Family Room of the Wilson Library.

Guest conductor Francisco Javier Martínez Arcos from Banda Sinfoníca Municipal de Madrid will lead the UNC Wind Ensemble in an all-Spanish program at a joint concert with the UNC Symphony tonight at 7:30 at Memorial Hall. Tickets are $10 for general admission, $5 for students, faculty and staff.