Harvard professor uses humor and science to explain hidden biases 

What do riddles, cartoon snails, Valley Girls and Homer Simpson have in common?

They were all part of Mahzarin Banaji’s entertaining and enlightening talk based on her book “Blindspot: Hidden Biases of Good People.” The talk was the fifth annual Ann Rankin Cowan Lecture, given Friday Nov. 22 at the FedEx Global Education Center.

Instead of making hidden bias a character flaw or a moral issue, the Harvard psychology professor used humor and cultural examples to explain the science that causes everyone to favor the familiar automatically.

“I am distraught about what is called diversity training. It is preachy, and it is boring, and it is not rooted in the science, and people leave those sessions more anti-everything,” she said. Her latest project, Outsmarting Human Minds, is an online educational toolkit to help diversity trainers use science to explain hidden bias.

“What I’ve been interested in for the past 30 years is the tussle between two very different ways in which our minds work that is well outside our conscious awareness,” Banaji said, an X-ray of Homer Simpson’s large head and tiny brain looming behind her. One is the “compiled programs” that let us do mundane tasks without thinking about them, and the other is the highly developed prefrontal cortex that we use to reflect and learn to improve.

“We are an improving species,” said Banaji, who studies the disparities between conscious and unconscious expressions of values, attitudes and beliefs.

Banaji showed how well she knew her Tar Heel audience through a word association exercise. When she flashed a word on a screen, a capacity crowd of about 250 in the Nelson Mandela Auditorium shouted “left” or “right” to sort it into one of two columns. They zipped through words associated with Carolina or Duke, then good or bad.

But Banaji knew what would trip them up. Mixing all the words together again, she asked them to put words associated with “Duke or good” on one side and “Carolina or bad” on the other. The confident shouts became conflicting mumbles followed by nervous laughter. The audience needed nearly twice as long to force their brains to associate Carolina with bad (or Duke with good).

That’s because what Banaji calls our cultural “thumbprint” determines these gut reactions and makes us cling to stereotypes even when they prove wrong — like the cartoon snail on the screen who gazed longingly at something that looked like him and said, “I don’t care if she is a tape dispenser. I love her.”

Or like the management of Encyclopedia Britannica, who knew that business consultants had neat haircuts and wore suits. That’s why in 1981, when a group of long-haired, casually dressed young people approached the publisher with a new business model using something called “software,” management shooed them out in 10 minutes. Banaji flashed a photo of the group on the screen. The publisher had rejected the original Microsoft team, including a very young Bill Gates.

Banaji sees bias in her own first impressions. “I have an idea of what a genius looks like,” she said, describing the absent-minded professor stereotype. So when a young woman researcher with the rising inflections and “likes” of a Valley Girl approached her with a project, she abruptly dismissed her. But when a colleague defended the idea, Banaji chased the researcher down and made an effort to listen what she said instead of how she said it.

Banaji was disappointed that 80% of Americans still can’t correctly solve the riddle about the boy rushed to the emergency room after a wreck in which his father died and the surgeon says, “I can’t operate on him. He’s my son.” (Read on if you don’t know the answer.)

But she saw progress in the “improving species,” especially in academia. “This room wouldn’t have looked like this 10 or 15 years ago,” she said. Harvard’s student representation now tracks with the U.S. population, and a professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology recently went to Mongolia to find the 15-year-old genius who had scored highest in their online courses.

Banaji shared charts showing that Americans’ race and skin-tone biases are decreasing and that the anti-gay bias has fallen by 33 percent in the past decade.

“This is fantastic. It shows we’re moving toward neutrality. This tells me it’s possible,” Banaji said. She quoted a phrase from abolitionist Theodore Parker made famous by Martin Luther King Jr.: “The arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends towards justice.”

“I see some bends here,” she said.

Oh, and here’s the answer to the riddle: The surgeon is the boy’s mother. Or, to update, the surgeon may also be the same-sex partner of the man who died.