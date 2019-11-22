University leaders review strategic plan with trustees 

Board of Trustees members learned more about the University’s strategic plan in a presentation from Interim Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz and Executive Vice Chancellor and Provost Robert A. Blouin on Nov. 20.

Carolina Next: Innovations for Public Good builds on the vision set forth in the Blueprint for Next strategic framework launched in 2017. Specifically, the strategic plan builds on the two central pillars of the Blueprint for Next, ‘Of the Public for the Public’ and ‘Innovation made Fundamental’ and takes into account the Campus Master Plan and the University of North Carolina System’s strategic plan.

“What is the purpose of Carolina Next: Innovations for Public Good? It’s really a strategic plan that aims to turn the university’s vision and aspirational goals into readily understood, significant implementable, measurable strategic initiatives and opportunities,” Guskiewicz told the University Affairs committee.

“The Blueprint for Next was brilliant in its simplicity. People have informed me how inspired they were by the Blueprint,” Blouin said. “One of the challenges that we had in implementing and executing that plan was how to take the brilliant ideas embedded into it and begin to prioritize how to get all these things done.”

Developed over two years by with broad input from the University community, Carolina Next will serve as the guide for University strategic investment and decision-making for the next three years. Initiatives will be assessed and refreshed semi-annually with an eye toward change as work is completed and new opportunities emerge.

The plan includes eight initiatives:

Build Our Community Together

Facilitate Student Success

Promote Career Development

Discover

Renew Democracy

Serve to Benefit Society

Globalize

Optimize Operations

Each of the initiatives will be led by a team captain, who will be the liaison between the provost and a group of representatives from different schools and units. The team captains and provost will develop project summaries, set timelines and take other next steps.

At the full board meeting Nov. 21, the trustees: