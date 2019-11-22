Making a bet on themselves

Carly Zakin and Danielle Weisberg can laugh about it now – their shared memory of that day in 2011 when they both quit their jobs as producers at NBC News in New York City and their fathers got on a conference call to discuss the merits of that fateful decision.

The two women paced a city block as their fathers discussed their daughters’ decisions to quit their prestigious jobs in favor of creating a theSkimm, a daily e-mail news digest that millennial women around the country read each morning on their smart phones. Despite their genuine concern, the fathers also exchanged hearty laugher. That’s how crazy they thought the idea was, Weisberg said.

Eight years later, Zakin and Weisberg are still getting the last laugh. Started on Weisberg’s living room couch in 2012, their email newsletter the Daily Skimm soon became the fastest growing email newsletter in the country. Today, the newsletter, which presents current events in a breezy, easy to read format, has more than 7 million subscribers. More than half of them are female millennials.

On Thursday, they participated in a Q&A at the FedEx Global Education Center to share their journey as entrepreneurs for the 2019 Shuford Program in Entrepreneurship Lecture. Bernard Bell, the executive director of the Shuford Program in Entrepreneurship, served as the moderator and asked the pair how they had the insight to focus on millennial women as their target audience.

“You have to remember this was eight years ago and we didn’t even know we were millennials,” Zakin said.

They discovered their peers were like no other generation in history, awash in unprecedented opportunities – and hardships. On the one hand, Zakin said, millennial women are “out-earning their male counterparts” both in the degrees they complete and paychecks they take home. On the other hand, “they are buried in student debt” and cannot afford to buy their first homes.

“We knew this generation had a lot of power and nobody was speaking to them,” Zakin said. “There was no voice for them.”

Many of their friends did not own televisions, much less watch it. But all of them had smart phones, which was the first thing they picked up when they woke up in the morning. And the first thing they checked was their email. They could recreate the friendly, trusted place for news that morning television had been for their mothers in an email.

“We combined the idea of a written voice with a distribution method that actually fit into the way we live our lives,” Zakin said.

The company got a huge boost when Hoda Kotb, co-anchor of NBC’s Today Show, named their email newsletter as one of her favorite things.

“That changed our life because all of a sudden we have geographic diversity,” Zakin said.

They raised more than $7.8 million in venture funding in 2014 and later that year won the approval of Oprah Winfrey, who tweeted that she had become a fan. In 2015, they were named to Forbes’ 30 Under 30: the New Guard of Media Makers, Influencers And Game Changes. And in 2016 they partnered with Rock the Vote, registering more than 100,000 Daily Skimm readers to vote.

As theSkimm grew, they added new products including video series, guides, an app and the advice book How to Skimm Your Life. This spring, theSkimm is launched Skimm This, a nonpartisan 10-minute daily podcast covering the top news stories of the day.

Knowing what they know now, would the two women take the same risk they did eight years ago?

Probably not, they both agreed, yet Zakin said it was the “best thing we ever did.” And maybe not so crazy after all.

Weisberg recounted how her parent’s generation suffered through the Great Recession, losing the jobs and the financial security they had worked their whole lives to achieve. Now, she said, the idea of waiting in line at a big corporation for one opportunity to present itself seems even crazier to her than quitting her job. She can see more clearly now that maybe it was safer to “make a bet on myself than to wait for someone to take a bet on me.”

Zakin and Weisberg left their jobs with $4,000 between them, knowing failure was not an option – their parents couldn’t afford to help them if they stumbled.

“The only option we had was to make it successful and that was only going to happen by the amount of effort we put into it,” Weisberg said.