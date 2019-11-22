In the Know: Friday, Nov. 22

Carolina takes on Mercer at 3:30 p.m. Saturday in the season’s final home football game. During halftime, the University will honor its longstanding relationship with the Town of Chapel Hill, which is celebrating 200 years of town government this week. Watch for parking restrictions and heavy traffic.

In conjunction with the game, the University is launching ParkHub to manage event parking. The new system validates parking passes, accepts credit cards and tracks parking inventory to allow for quicker response to game-day parking and traffic needs.

It’s Mammoth Friday at the UNC Student Stores with special deals in the Tech Shop for faculty and staff, including up to $200 off Apple devices and discounts on Tar Heel clothing, books and holiday merchandise. While you’re there, stop by the UNC Print Stop and Copy Center to grab a new 2020 UNC Employee Calendar.

Learn more about implicit bias at the 5th annual Ann Rankin Cowan lecture delivered by Mahzarin R. Banaji at 3 p.m. today in the Nelson Mandela Auditorium, FedEx Global Center. Banaji is a professor of social ethics at Harvard University.

It’s a big weekend for women’s sports. The Carolina women’s soccer team plays Colorado at 6 p.m. today in the second round of the NCAA tournament at Dorrance Field. The women’s basketball team hosts Elon at 6 p.m. today. With women’s soccer and basketball games at the same time, watch for increased traffic and parking demands. The field hockey team battles Boston College at 1 p.m. today in the semi-finals of the NCAA Final Four in Winston-Salem.