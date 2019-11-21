Jean Morton Elia: A ‘servant leader’ who will leave her mark

Jean Morton Elia traveled a long road to get from Athens, Georgia, to Chapel Hill, but once she arrived, she never wanted to leave.

The same thing could be said of Carolina, the university she has faithfully served the past 30 years.

Her rise, from a support position to serving in a top administrative position in South Building, is something she could not have predicted or planned, she said. Longtime colleagues said the defining characteristic about Elia is that no task was ever too big – or too small – for her.

Her special gift, they say, was making herself indispensable in the most inconspicuous way.

“One thing that (former provost) James Dean used to always tell me was ‘you know how to manage from the middle’ and I think that is right,” said Elia, who will retire at the end of the year as the associate provost for strategy and special projects. “In my heart of hearts, I know nothing happens because of one person. It happens because a team comes together, and each person plays a part. I don’t have to be out front. What I care about is that we as a team accomplish what we set out to do.”

And maybe that is why, after she was first hired in 1989 to an undefined “administrative support” position at the fledgling Kenan Institute of Private Enterprise, she never had to go looking for another job. Exciting new opportunities kept finding her.

Finding her niche

Elia grew up in Athens, Georgia, in the shadow of that other public university that claims to be the country’s oldest. It was almost inevitable that she ended up being a student there.

She enrolled in the University of Georgia with the dream of a career in magazine journalism and left armed with BA and MA degrees in journalism. She ended up in New York City, working in public relations, then marriage and the birth of her two children put the pursuit of a career on hold. For the next 20 years, she and her family moved up and down the East Coast because of her husband’s career.

By 1989, the family had moved to eight different houses in five states and the children were still only 5th and 7th graders. That’s when Elia told her husband the next place they moved to would be their last – “so you better make it good,” she said.

He chose Chapel Hill. By then, Elia was 44 years old – and eager to find a job.

“The University was the only place I looked,” she said.

She got two job offers and made her choice because it would allow her to work in a “brand new building.” The other job was based in a trailer.

“I guess you could say I chose form over substance, but the substance followed,” Elia said.

She came to work at Carolina not quite sure how she would be accepted as a middle-aged woman with no background in business or academia. Her doubts vanished as her list of responsibilities grew, first under Rollie Tillman, the inaugural director who hired her, and later with John “Jack” Kasarda.

“I give Jack credit for putting his trust in me,” Elia said. “He had no hesitation in letting me take on as much as I wanted.”

Kasarda, who became director in 1990 and led it for the next 22 years, said Elia was instrumental in both the institute’s success – and his own.

“She was my right and left arm for many of the initiatives we worked on at the institute,” Kasarda said. “Within six months, it was clear to me that Jean was a tireless worker and exceptionally talented on multiple fronts. She was intelligent, personable and highly professional.”

For instance, Elia was instrumental in helping to establish the Kenan Institute Asia in Bangkok, Thailand, which now has some 80 people, Kasarda said. She also helped secure external grants and contributed substantively to many of the proposals.

She started as an administrative assistant for a four-person organization. She left 15 years later as the institute’s executive director, overseeing more than 50 employees in multiple locations from Charlotte to Washington, D.C., and Bangkok, Thailand.

She might have stayed on longer, but in 2004 Steve Jones, the newly arrived dean of the business school, asked her to serve as associate dean for strategy and administration, a position she kept when James Dean later took over as dean.

Final stop in South Building

In 2014, not long after former Chancellor Carol Folt appointed Dean to serve as executive vice chancellor and provost, Dean called on Elia to join him in her current role and she stayed on after Robert A. Blouin replaced Dean in 2017.

Her list of specific responsibilities includes a daily review of the provost’s email to stay current on priorities and requests, scheduling one-on-one meetings with the provost to review upcoming commitments and action items. She also helps with his presentations to the Board of Trustees’ University Affairs Committee and serves on seven standing committees and working groups, including the Strategic Plan Working Group and the DataScience@Carolina Steering Committee. Her workdays often start before sunrise and end long after most have eaten dinner.

In late October, Elia underwent cataract surgery but was back at her desk the next week catching up on all the work that had piled up in her absence. And on the morning of Oct. 29, she lay awake in the middle of the night thinking about how she should revise a section of the draft campus strategic plan that Blouin presented to University trustees yesterday.

“I had these little ideas floating in my head, but I was also seeing the work others had written that had gotten us where we needed to go,” Elia said.

Before she knew it, she was up, cranking out the words that would make it all fit, still in her pajamas, at 4 o’clock in the morning. She kept at it when she got to her office at 6:30 a.m., and finished it by 10:34 a.m., several hours before Blouin reviewed and approved it that afternoon.

“Jean always demonstrates extraordinary dedication to our University and the work of this University,” Blouin said. “Her many unique talents enable her to make contributions across a wide area of educational, service and research program areas. Jean’s steadfast commitment to our mission has been exemplary in every way and sets a standard of excellence that is admired by all. She will be missed.”

As other colleagues said of her, no task is ever too big or small for her to take on. But now it’s time to leave these tasks to others, Elia knows.

Soon, there will be more time to spend with her granddaughters – the second was born last week – and to visit her son in San Francisco. She also will be hosting the alumni trip to Morocco in March and has two small-boat ocean cruises reserved for fall of 2020 and summer of 2021.

But before she gets to any of that, Elia said, she will have one more job to do after she officially retires at the end of the year.

“When people at the Kenan Institute learned I was retiring in December they asked me to fill in a couple of days a week starting in January while they recruit a full-time managing director,” Elia said.

She likes the idea of her career at Carolina coming full circle and ending it where it first began.

Kasarda said Elia was the kind of employee who focused on getting the job done without worrying about who got the credit. “On every issue she addressed, she did her work in the interest of the institute, or the business school, or the University. She did not seek recognition. I hope she gets that recognition now.”

Elia said she likes to think of herself as a “servant leader” – a person motivated not by ego or a driving ambition but a deep and abiding sense of service to others.

What makes Carolina such a special place to work, she added, is being around so many people who feel the same way.