In the Know: Thursday, Nov. 21
Five important pieces of information for the day.
- Kick off Thanksgiving a week early at the 5th annual Ramsgiving, 5-8 p.m. today at Chase Dining Hall. For one Meal Swipe, or $13 plus tax, enjoy a dinner full of Southern favorites, local foods, live music, giveaways and the opportunity to bag lunches with Brown Bag Ministry.
- In 2006, a company drilling for natural gas in East Java unleashed a tsunami of mud that buried 16 villages under 60 feet of mud. See the story and its aftermath in the documentary “Grit” tonight at 7 p.m. in the FedEx Global Education Center auditorium.
- Find out what “classical” art looks like at the free Art for Lunch program at 12:30 p.m. today at the Ackland Art Museum. The Ackland’s Elizabeth Manekin and classics professor Hérica Valladares will lead the discussion. RSVP and bring your lunch and your questions.
- Attend the U.S. premiere of Javier Martínez Campos’ “Cello Sonata” and hear other works by performed by Campos and pianist Clara Yang, associate professor of music, 7:30 p.m. tonight at Hill Hall. Tickets are $15 general admission, $10 for students, faculty and staff.
- Hear live music from your fellow employees and compete in Carolina trivia 2-4 p.m. tomorrow in the Administrative Office Building room 1501. Cover is $5, which goes to the Carolina Cares, Carolina Shares campaign.