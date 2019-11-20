In the Know

In the Know: Wednesday, Nov. 20

Five important pieces of information for the day.

The Well, Wednesday, November 20th, 2019
  • The men’s basketball team hosts Elon at 8:30 p.m. in the Smith Center. Be aware of traffic and weeknight parking restrictions.
  • Tomorrow’s Shuford Lecture features Danielle Weisberg and Carly Zakin, founders of the Skimm, as part of Global Entrepreneurship Week, 3:30 p.m., FedEx Global Education Center, Mandela Auditorium.

You May Also Like...

    • Solar that sells

      Professor Jinsong Huang is working to change the renewable power industry with his perovskite solar cell method that will make solar energy more affordable.

    • Carolina’s colorful canopy

      With campus as the stage, here’s a look at some trees starring in the annual foliage show.

    • How to think like an entrepreneur

      After a successful career as an entrepreneur in television and digital media, Carolina alumnus and teacher Bernard Bell is sharing his tips for learning to think like Steve Jobs.