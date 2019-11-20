In the Know
In the Know: Wednesday, Nov. 20
Five important pieces of information for the day.
- The men’s basketball team hosts Elon at 8:30 p.m. in the Smith Center. Be aware of traffic and weeknight parking restrictions.
- Tomorrow’s Shuford Lecture features Danielle Weisberg and Carly Zakin, founders of the Skimm, as part of Global Entrepreneurship Week, 3:30 p.m., FedEx Global Education Center, Mandela Auditorium.
- Tomorrow is the final day for the mixed media exhibition “DO or DIE: Affect, Ritual, Resistance,” featuring the work of Fahamu Pecou, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Sonja Haynes Stone Center.
- Plan to attend the Nov. 27 Lunch and Learn: The Digital Accessibility Office, noon-1 p.m. in Dey Hall’s Toy Lounge.
- Ride to campus? Register your bicycle to help prevent theft, and receive 50% off a U-lock from Student Stores.