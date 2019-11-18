‘Wildflowers of the Atlantic Southeast’ wins a National Outdoor Book Award

A guidebook by three authors with ties to the N.C. Botanical Garden is one of 19 books to win a National Outdoor Book Award.

“Wildflowers of the Atlantic Southeast” won a Best Nature Guidebook award. Its authors are Damon Waitt, administrative director of the botanical garden; Alan Weakley, director of the University’s herbarium; and Laura Cotterman, publications and publicity coordinator for the garden from 2003 to 2014.

The book shared the Best Nature Guidebook award with “Field Guide to the Flower Flies of Northeastern North America” by Jeffrey H. Skevington and Michelle M. Locke.

Here’s the review of “Wildflowers of the Atlantic Southeast” from the National Outdoor Book Award news release:

“If you live in the Southeast, you can’t go wrong with this new and exceptionally well-done guide to the region’s wildflowers. You barely have to open the book and you know where to start looking to identify a flower that you’ve found. The entire right hand margin of each page is colored. Match the flower’s color to page color and you’re in the ballpark. Additionally, the authors have devised a simple key which consists of six steps, each step leading you closer to the flower at hand. It’s all there: intelligent design, well-honed descriptions, and crisp color photographs of the 1,200 species covered by the book.”

Complete reviews of the other 2019 winners may be found at the National Outdoor Book Awards website.

The National Outdoor Book Awards Foundation, Idaho State University and the Association of Outdoor Recreation and Education sponsors the program, now in its 23rd year.