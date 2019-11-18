In the Know
In the Know: Tuesday, Nov. 19
Five important pieces of information for the day.
- Today is the final day to enroll for the State Health Plan and NCFlex benefits. For more information, check out The Well’s summary of benefits changes.
- Enjoy a free brass chamber music concert today from 8-10 p.m. at Kenan Music Building, Rehearsal Hall (room 1201), 125 S. Columbia St.
- A From Smoker to Smoke Free webinar will be offered tomorrow from noon to 1 p.m.
- Tomorrow at 7:30 p.m. is opening night for Ragtime at Playmakers Repertory Company. The classic musical, which runs through Dec. 15, captures the rich complexity of the American experiment — past, present and future.
- Learn “stress buster” tips at a Managing Holiday Stress course on Thursday from noon to 1 p.m. Objectives range from handling family conflicts to setting a holiday budget.