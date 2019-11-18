In the Know
In the Know: Monday, Nov. 18
Five important pieces of information for the day.
- Chapel Hill celebrates its 200th anniversary with a reception Wednesday at Town Hall. Drop in between 5:30 and 7 p.m. for a piece of cake and take a peek inside a time capsule from 25 years ago.
- Tomorrow is the final day to enroll for the State Health Plan and NCFlex benefits. Not acting could be costly: employees and covered dependents will be enrolled in the Basic 70/30 medical plan and will be charged the $720 tobacco premium if they don’t complete Open Enrollment. For more information, check out The Well’s summary of benefits changes.
- It’s Global Entrepreneurship Week at Carolina. If you’re looking for new ways to learn about and experience entrepreneurship, check out the lineup of events.
- In recognition of Arbor Week 2019, join University Arborist Tom Bythell for a campus tree walk this evening. The walk begins at 5 p.m. at the Old Well.
- The Department of Romance Studies continues its Tournées French Film Festival tonight with “Mémoire de Guerre (Memoir of War),” an “emotionally complex story of love, loss and perseverance” in Nazi-occupied France. The show starts at 7 p.m. in the Nelson Mandela Auditorium at FedEx Global Education Center.