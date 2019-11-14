In the Know
In the Know: Thursday, Nov. 14
Five important pieces of information for the day.
- Nominate a fellow employee for a 2020 C. Knox Massey Distinguished Service Award. The honor includes an award of $10,000. Submit nominations online or contact Carolyn Atkins, Massey Awards committee chair, at 919-962-1536.
- Two great Tar Heel athletic events: Football is tonight as Carolina travels to Pitt. On Friday, Carolina takes on Stanford in the first round of the NCAA Field Hockey Championship at noon at Karen Shelton Stadium.
- The UNC System Board of Governors meets today and tomorrow at Elizabeth City State University.
- Warm up your finger snaps for the classics poetry slam known as The Herington Greek and Latin Poetry Reading Competition at 5 p.m. today in Murphey Hall 104. After the competition, the floor will be open to readers of poetry in any language.
- Hear Trifonia Melibea Obono, writer and activist from Equatorial Guinea, speak on her country’s LGBTQ+ and human rights issues at a free public talk at 5:30 p.m. today in the FedEx Global Education Center room 4003.