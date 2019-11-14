In the Know

In the Know: Thursday, Nov. 14

Five important pieces of information for the day.

The Well, Thursday, November 14th, 2019
  • Nominate a fellow employee for a 2020 C. Knox Massey Distinguished Service Award. The honor includes an award of $10,000. Submit nominations online or contact Carolyn Atkins, Massey Awards committee chair, at 919-962-1536.
  • Hear Trifonia Melibea Obono, writer and activist from Equatorial Guinea, speak on her country’s LGBTQ+ and human rights issues at a free public talk at 5:30 p.m. today in the FedEx Global Education Center room 4003.

