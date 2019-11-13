Massey Award nominations open

Nominations for the 2020 C. Knox Massey Distinguished Service Awards are open.

The chancellor will recognize six recipients for “unusual, meritorious or superior contribution made by an employee, past or present.” The honor includes an award of $10,000 and a citation, presented at a spring luncheon.

Submit nominations online by Feb. 6, 2020, or contact Carolyn Atkins, Massey Awards Committee Chair, at 919-962-1536.

The 2019 Massey Award winners, announced in April, were Robert G. Anthony Jr., Lynn White Blanchard, Nancy Denise Burton, Linda Brown Douglas, Deborah L. Hawkins and Sharon Horton Jones.