In the Know
In the Know: Wednesday, Nov. 13
Five important pieces of information for the day.
- Today’s to-do list: Ensure you’ve completed the enrollment process for annual employee benefits. Sign up by Nov. 19.
- Arts Everywhere Day: Global Edition, set for April 3, 2020, will highlight the work of faculty, staff, students, departments and others. Submit your proposal by Nov. 22.
- Today’s seminar, Africa’s Evolving Forms of Political Critique and Social Movements, features case studies on Equatorial Guinea and Sudan and includes a panel discussion with Cherie Ndaliko, an assistant professor of music. 5:30 p.m., FedEx Global Education Center, room 4003.
- Learn from Rabbi Hanan Schlesinger, an Israeli, and Shadi Abu Awwad, a Palestinian, during Painful Hope: An Israeli Settler and Palestinian Activist in Dialogue, 7-8:30 p.m. today, a College of Arts & Sciences event in Dey Hall’s Toy Lounge.
- Join tomorrow’s Parr Center for Ethics discussion on Race, Pain Management and Epistemic Credibility led by Carolina alumna Yolonda Wilson, a National Humanities Center fellow, 12:30-1:30 p.m. in Dey Hall’s Toy Lounge.