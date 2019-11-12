In the Know
In the Know: Tuesday, Nov. 12
Five important pieces of information for the day.
- Congratulations, Tar Heels, on winning three championships: field hockey, women’s soccer and Sara Daavettila’s women’s singles tennis title.
- Obtain or renew a passport from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday on the fourth floor, FedEx Global Education Center. Save time by having a passport photo taken in advance at the UNC One Card Office for $7 (cash or check only).
- Tell University Libraries what you think about the current model of academic publishing and how you want to access scholarly information at the last of three town halls, noon to 2 p.m. today in Davis Library 214.
- Explore the Earth’s place in the cosmos with faculty members Laura Mersini-Houghton, Adrienne Erickcek and Nick Law at 6 p.m. Thursday in the Morehead Planetarium Fulldome Theater.
- Today is RSVVP for IFC: Restaurants Donating 10 Percent day at your favorite participating Chapel Hill restaurant. Proceeds go to the Inter-faith Council for Social Service.