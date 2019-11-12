In the Know

In the Know: Tuesday, Nov. 12

Five important pieces of information for the day.

The Well, Tuesday, November 12th, 2019

 

  • Explore the Earth’s place in the cosmos with faculty members Laura Mersini-Houghton, Adrienne Erickcek and Nick Law at 6 p.m. Thursday in the Morehead Planetarium Fulldome Theater.

You May Also Like...