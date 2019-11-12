Carolina People: Ion Outterbridge

What’s a typical day like in your job?

I work with my staff to develop programs that will lead to meaningful opportunities within our fraternity-sorority community. We emphasize opportunities within our four pillars: education, leadership, philanthropy and community service. I also work closely with senior administrators, especially on issues of student safety.

How does your work support Carolina’s mission?

We believe in diversity and inclusion. We also believe in the safety of our students and work with campus partners from Student Wellness to Student Conduct to make sure that we have a healthy and safe environment for our students. We are constantly striving to better our coaching skills so that we can guide students in the right direction.

What do you like most about your work?

I like working with students and communicating with them. Our programming encourages collaborating and engaging them in the discussion. When I talk with students, I try to be a better listener and to come across as their ally, not the enemy.

How do you support students in Greek life?

We do a Greek Leadership Academy for our council and chapter presidents every year in January. This training helps them to strategically plan how to succeed in their leadership role. I also mentor and talk to the students on campus.

How has your work in Greek life impacted you?

The fact that I, as an African American male, have this opportunity to work with the fraternity-sorority community sends a strong message that the University does embrace diversity and inclusion. I appreciate this opportunity to lead as the director and also to be a role model for students. Here and nationally, Greek organizations are struggling to understand their policies and live their own values. I’m proud to be able to help these students with these challenges.