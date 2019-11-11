Before coming to work at the School of Information and Library Science, Ron Bergquist spent 26 years in the U.S. Air Force. The retired colonel and veteran of Vietnam and Desert Storm now uses his experience as a clinical assistant professor and associate dean for academic affairs at SILS.

“As an intelligence officer, I was always dealing with information, the validity of information, how much credit to give the source of the information,” he said. “When I discovered what the field of information services is, it seemed like a good fit.”

His military service gave him “a structured way of doing things” that he now uses with his students. That structure is “task, conditions, standards,” the time-honored way of training soldiers.

“The task would be defined, the conditions established, then the standard set for what constituted success,” he said. In class, that translates to an assignment (task), the assignment’s requirements (conditions) and the grading system (standards).

People unfamiliar with the military are often surprised when Bergquist says that his service experience gave him flexibility and a high tolerance for ambiguity. “They think of the military as a place where people give orders,” he said, but he sees it as a place where there are many ways to achieve a mission.

“You tell people what needs to be done, then let them find a way to do that mission,” he said. “We all have a certain level of competency and skill, and it builds self-esteem when you are able to make your own decisions and choose your own path to the end goal.”

Read the stories of other Carolina veterans.