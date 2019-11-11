Faculty Council: Remarks on history, surveys on job satisfaction and sexual misconduct
“History continues to happen at UNC as we come to terms with the injustices that have evolved since 1619,” Interim Chair Lloyd Kramer said.
Framing his remarks with what he called “the history of the ’19s,” Interim Faculty Chair Lloyd Kramer began the Nov. 8 meeting with a list of events from the last four centuries that linked to the 1619 Collective Memory(ies) Symposium held Nov. 11 at the Stone Center and the recently completed Tar Heel Bus Tour. These were the arrival of the first enslaved Africans at Jamestown in 1619 and the first in Louisiana in 1719, the 1819 founding of Chapel Hill, built with slave labor, and the Chicago Race Riot of 1919.
“History continues to happen at UNC as we come to terms with the injustices that have evolved since 1619,” Kramer said. “But our colleagues and graduates are working to challenge and transform these legacies through remarkably hard work in every part of our state. I think we are responding to history by building pathways to a different future.”
Faculty Council also heard reports on faculty satisfaction, sexual misconduct and the Tar Heel Bus Tour.
- Executive Vice Provost Ron Strauss presented a summary of the results of the Collaboration on Academic Career in Higher Education survey of tenured and tenure-track faculty. Done every three years, the 2018 COACHE survey had results similar to the 2015 survey, except that more faculty were dissatisfied with senior leadership. Strauss will present the fixed-term faculty survey responses at a future meeting.
- Interim Vice Chancellor of Workforce Strategy, Equity and Engagement Becci Menghini summarized the results of the Association of American Universities Campus Climate Survey on Sexual Assault and Sexual Misconduct. Council members expressed concern that nearly 20% of respondents said their sexual harasser was a faculty member or instructor.
- Professors Deb Aikat, Lynn Blanchard, Anna Krome-Lukens and Patia McGrath shared their experiences as participants in the Tar Heel Bus Tour.