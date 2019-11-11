A profound sense of mission

As a Carolina law student, Trey Allen ’00 (JD) went to a U.S. Marine Corps recruitment officer’s presentation and knew instantly that he had found the best way to use his legal education — as a judge advocate in the Corps.

“At that point, a conventional legal career didn’t appeal to me very much,” Allen said. “I was looking for something challenging, worthwhile, and different. The OSO’s presentation made it clear the Marine Corps would satisfy those criteria.

Allen said that his family’s tradition of military service also influenced his decision. “My father was a Chief Master Sergeant in the US Air Force Reserve, and both of my grandfathers served during World War II. I realized that, if I didn’t join the military during or immediately after law school, I might never again be in a position to become part of that tradition.”

Allen’s military career took him from Okinawa, Japan, for three years and eventually to Baghdad, Iraq, for six months as the deputy legal advisor with the multinational Iraq Survey Group. He advised the ISG commander on the lawfulness of proposed intelligence-gathering operations, such as searching facilities, and trained service members on rules of engagement. “Perhaps the most satisfying part of my job was providing basic legal assistance to service members,” Allen said. “Many had to deal with major family and other personal problems while serving overseas in a hostile environment.”

Allen ended his service as a captain in 2004, then worked as a law clerk for North Carolina Supreme Court Justice Paul Newby ’80 (JD) and as an attorney in Raleigh before joining Carolina in 2013. An associate professor of public law and government, he researches, writes and teaches about regulatory and enforcement powers of local governments. He plays a major role in planning the school’s training for clerks of municipal and county governing boards.

Allen feels at home at the School of Government, a place organized around a higher purpose.

“The school is similar to the Marine Corps in that it has a profound sense of mission, and that mission is to engage in practical scholarship that will aid government officials and citizens in ensuring that we have good government in this state,” he said.

Likewise, he remembers the people with whom he served, many of them lawyers, as having a purpose to their work — using their intelligence and energy to protect and defend America.

“It would be difficult to exaggerate the importance of my time in the Marine Corps to what I do now,” he said. “I’m sure the work I did has made me a better lawyer and a better person.”

