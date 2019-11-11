In the Know
In the Know: Monday, Nov. 11
- If you’d like to attend or watch today’s 1619 Collective Memory(ies) Symposium on the legacy of slavery, the Stone Center has some overflow seating and will also live stream the daylong event on its Facebook page.
- The University will honor those who have served at its annual Veterans Day ceremony, 11 a.m. today in front of Memorial Hall.
- The State Employees Credit Union and most U.S. banks are closed today in observance of Veterans Day.
- Traffic reminders: the West Drive project enters its second phase today and the OWASA waterline replacement project moves to the Gimghoul/Country Club Road intersection for this week.
- It took a village to house (originally) married students, but now the University is demolishing 37-unit Odum Village. Work continues through June, 7 a.m.-6 p.m. weekdays.