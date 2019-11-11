In the Know

In the Know: Monday, Nov. 11

The Well, Monday, November 11th, 2019
  • The University will honor those who have served at its annual Veterans Day ceremony, 11 a.m. today in front of Memorial Hall.
  • It took a village to house (originally) married students, but now the University is demolishing 37-unit Odum Village. Work continues through June, 7 a.m.-6 p.m. weekdays.

