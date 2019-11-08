In the Know
In the Know: Friday, Nov. 8
Five important pieces of information for the day.
- Carolina hosts its annual UNC Veterans Day ceremony at 11 a.m. Monday by Memorial Hall. Veterans are invited to the Tar Heel Tribute at 8 a.m. at the Carolina Club; registration requested.
- Join the 1619 Collective Memory(ies) Symposium from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to hear unique insights and reflections on the 400th year since enslaved Africans arrived near Jamestown. Registration is encouraged for the free event that is open to the public in the Hitchcock Room, Sonja Haynes Stone Center.
- Faculty Council meets at 3 p.m. today in 133 Rosenau Hall, Gillings School of Global Public Health.
- On Sunday, watch “The Color of Courage,” a two-man theatrical experience about African American soldiers in the Union Army during the Civil War. Refreshments at 4:45 p.m. with the performance at 5:15 p.m. in the Pleasants Room, Wilson Library. RSVP requested to libraryevents@unc.edu.
- Traffic alert for Monday: The West Drive project moves into its second phase. Beginning at 3 a.m. Monday, the Cardinal Parking Deck will be accessible from Manning Drive; at 10 a.m. the southern end of West Drive and adjacent sidewalks will be closed.