In the Know
In the Know: Thursday, Nov. 7
Five important pieces of information for the day.
- It’s NASA Day at UNC. As part of University Research Week, faculty, staff and students have registered for a full day of presentations and workshops on how to work with or for NASA.
- Get a free sneak peek at UNC Opera’s Nov. 16 and Nov. 17 production of “Scipio’s Dream,” a Mozart classic reimagined in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the moon landing. The preview performance begins at 3:30 p.m. today in Hill Hall room 107 and will be followed by a special question and answer session with director Marc Callahan and the cast and crew.
- Find out about “Understanding Antisemitism as a Form of Hate” at a signature event of the Countering Hate initiative at 5:30 p.m. today. Kenneth S. Stern, director of Bard College’s Center for the Study of Hate and an expert on antisemitism, will give a free lecture on the topic at the FedEx Global Education Center’s Nelson Mandela Auditorium.
- At the same time across campus in Howell Hall, political science and sociology professor Larry Diamond of Stanford University will address the vital issues in his new book, “Ill Winds: Saving Democracy from Russian Rage, Chinese Ambition and American Complacency.”
- Check out the faculty and staff appreciation deals from Carolina Athletics. You can get a ticket to the Mercer football game on Nov. 23 or the men’s basketball games with Elon on Nov. 20 or Pitt on Jan. 8.