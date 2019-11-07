In the Know

In the Know: Thursday, Nov. 7

Five important pieces of information for the day.

The Well, Thursday, November 7th, 2019
  • It’s NASA Day at UNC. As part of University Research Week, faculty, staff and students have registered for a full day of presentations and workshops on how to work with or for NASA.
  • Get a free sneak peek at UNC Opera’s Nov. 16 and Nov. 17 production of “Scipio’s Dream,” a Mozart classic reimagined in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the moon landing. The preview performance begins at 3:30 p.m. today in Hill Hall room 107 and will be followed by a special question and answer session with director Marc Callahan and the cast and crew.
  • Find out about “Understanding Antisemitism as a Form of Hate” at a signature event of the Countering Hate initiative at 5:30 p.m. today. Kenneth S. Stern, director of Bard College’s Center for the Study of Hate and an expert on antisemitism, will give a free lecture on the topic at the FedEx Global Education Center’s Nelson Mandela Auditorium.

You May Also Like...