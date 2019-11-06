In the Know
In the Know: Wednesday, Nov. 6
Five important pieces of information for the day.
- Employee Forum meets today from 9:15 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. in the Stone Center’s Hitchcock Room.
- See and hear how vibrant visuals and compelling writing help promote science when former Carolina research communicator and journalist Mary Lide Parker speaks today at 10 a.m. in Dey Hall’s Toy Lounge. The event is part of University Research Week.
- Share your ideas about possible improvements to Forest Theatre and Coker Arboretum today at public workshops, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 6-7:30 p.m., NC Botanical Garden Reeves Auditorium.
- Watch for traffic and parking restrictions as the men’s basketball team plays Notre Dame at 7 p.m. Catch a Tar Heel Express shuttle to the game. $5 roundtrip or $3 one way.
- The Closing the Wealth Gap Conference at the Kenan-Flagler Business School today and tomorrow 8 a.m.-5 p.m. features thought leaders on the increasing wealth gap in the United States and ramifications for prosperity.