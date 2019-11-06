Campus News
Employee Forum hears update on Carolina’s strategic plan
At Wednesday's meeting, presenters shared details about Carolina’s strategic plan, open enrollment and other topics with Employee Forum delegates.
Employee Forum delegates heard details about Carolina’s strategic plan, open enrollment for benefits and special employee discounts on weight loss programs at the Nov. 6 meeting.
Presenters shared these updates:
- Carolina Next: Innovations for Public Good: Executive Vice Chancellor and Provost Robert A. Blouin shared an overview of the University’s new strategic plan, which will be presented to the Board of Trustees on Nov. 21. Blouin told Forum members their input would be valuable for the plan’s strategic initiatives, including one that addresses staff development and another for building community. During her update, Becci Menghini, interim vice chancellor for workforce strategy, equity and engagement, also pledged that Forum delegates will have a role in developing initiatives.
- Annual Benefits Enrollment for 2020: Employees can Rock Enroll in annual benefits through Nov. 19 for the State Health Plan and NCFlex and are reminded to print a confirmation once they’ve completed the online enrollment process.
- Wellness tips and perks: Employees can take advantage of weight loss programs, including Weight Watchers at Work, UNC Weight Management Program and Eat Smart. Move More. Prevent Diabetes. Discounts on Jenny Craig and Nutrisystem are available at Blue365. Two important perks are a 30% discount for tickets to the North Carolina Symphony using the code UNCCH and a special room rate of $122 a night at the Four Points by Sheraton hotel in Asheville through Aug. 1, 2020. Faculty and staff appreciation men’s basketball games are set for Nov. 20 against Elon and Jan. 8 against Pitt.