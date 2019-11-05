In the Know
In the Know: Tuesday, Nov. 5
Five important pieces of information for the day.
- It’s Election Day, your opportunity to participate in American democracy and get an “I Voted” sticker. Check the N.C. Board of Elections website for where to vote and what’s on the ballot.
- Hear Scott Manning Stevens, a citizen of the Akwesasne Mohawk Nation and director of the Native American Studies Program at Syracuse University, speak on “Reclaiming Our Narratives of Place” at the 11th Annual Michael D. Green Lecture in American Indian Studies at 3:15 p.m. today in the Pleasants Room at Wilson Library.
- After a series of listening sessions across campus in September and October, the Campus Safety Commission will meet at 10 a.m. tomorrow to discuss next steps in the Freedom Forum, UNC Hussman School of Journalism and Media.
- Learn from research aimed at understanding and addressing health inequities based on race, ethnicity and socioeconomic status at an interdisciplinary seminar at 2 p.m. today at the Health Sciences Library.
- Three legendary Latin American women — Mexican painter Frida Kahlo, Salvadoran peasant activist Rufina Amaya and Argentinean poet Alfonsina Storni — come to life in “Tres Vidas,” a free chamber music theater piece performed by Core Ensemble tonight at 7 in Hill Hall.