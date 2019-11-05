Guskiewicz updates campus on police review, security improvements

New hires and new initiatives have improved campus safety over the past six months, Interim Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz wrote in a campus email Tuesday.

“Last spring, after a series of disturbing public safety incidents on campus, I wrote to you promising to take action to learn from these events and foster an inclusive culture in which all members of our community feel like they are safe and belong,” Guskiewicz wrote. “Much has taken place during the past six months, and I write to update you on our efforts.”

These efforts include:

An independent, external review of how the University handled four incidents over the past year that was commissioned in March is now complete. Conducted by Charlotte attorney Chris Swecker, the former assistant director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation who also led a campus safety assessment last fall, the review makes 16 recommendations about how to enhance University policies and procedures moving forward. All recommendations are being evaluated and some have already been implemented.

The Campus Safety Commission has conducted 13 listening sessions with a wide variety of community members. In the coming weeks, commission members will complete a report summarizing common themes heard in these sessions, as well as recommended action steps to improve public safety and the campus climate. In January, the University will host a campus-wide town hall meeting to share the commission’s report and announce additional new initiatives to enhance public safety.

Assistant Vice Chancellor and UNC Police Chief David Perry is accelerating the University’s plans to expand security cameras on campus and enhance lighting in key pedestrian corridors. Later this month, Perry and members of his team will travel to the national conference for law enforcement accreditation to receive re-accreditation status for updated policies and procedures, many of which were recommended for improvement in the independent review. Additionally, the UNC Police Department Communications Center will receive initial accreditation status at the conference, making it the only accredited university communications center in the state.

A new vice chancellor of institutional integrity and risk management, George E. Battle III, will join the University in January 2020 to take a comprehensive, strategic look at campus safety policies and procedures and will be responsible for implementing the recommendations of both the Campus Safety Commission and the Swecker independent review. Battle will also work closely with the University’s Clery office to address specific areas surfaced in the recent AAU Climate Survey.

“Carolina has a history of navigating tough issues together, and over the past six months we have made significant progress in the realm of public safety,” Guskiewicz wrote. “We must nurture an environment where all members of our community can live, learn and work without fear.”