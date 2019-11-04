In the Know

In the Know: Monday, Nov. 4

Five important pieces of information for the day.

The Well, Monday, November 4th, 2019
  • The weekend’s over. Time to get busy enrolling for benefits. The enrollment is shorter this year, so sign up by Nov. 19.
  • One of the Research Week events is the Hettleman Talks. Come hear this year’s four faculty prizewinners give TEDx-style talks at 4 p.m. today at the Carolina Club in Hill Alumni Center.
  • It’s also Africa Week with an art exhibition, film screenings, musical performances, lectures and a panel discussion, sponsored by the African Studies Center Nov. 4 -18.
  • Ever go to the ocean and watch the waves break on the shore? Or view the wake as it forms behind a boat? Today’s talk “Bubbles, Wakes and Pipes,” by applied mathematics research engineer Kelli Hendrickson of MIT, is the first of four Applied Mathematics Colloquia this month. Come to Phillips 332 at 4 p.m. for the talk, 3:30 p.m. for tea.

