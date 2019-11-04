In the Know
In the Know: Monday, Nov. 4
Five important pieces of information for the day.
- The weekend’s over. Time to get busy enrolling for benefits. The enrollment is shorter this year, so sign up by Nov. 19.
- Today’s the first day of University Research Week, with lectures, displays, hands-on experiences and a whole day with NASA. The Well will also be featuring a different research story each day this week, like today’s Carolina’s cores of discovery.
- One of the Research Week events is the Hettleman Talks. Come hear this year’s four faculty prizewinners give TEDx-style talks at 4 p.m. today at the Carolina Club in Hill Alumni Center.
- It’s also Africa Week with an art exhibition, film screenings, musical performances, lectures and a panel discussion, sponsored by the African Studies Center Nov. 4 -18.
- Ever go to the ocean and watch the waves break on the shore? Or view the wake as it forms behind a boat? Today’s talk “Bubbles, Wakes and Pipes,” by applied mathematics research engineer Kelli Hendrickson of MIT, is the first of four Applied Mathematics Colloquia this month. Come to Phillips 332 at 4 p.m. for the talk, 3:30 p.m. for tea.