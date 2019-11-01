In the Know
In the Know: Friday, Nov. 1
Five important pieces of information for the day.
- Get ready to Rock Enroll. The annual benefits enrollment begins tomorrow and runs through Nov. 19.
- Visit Carolina’s first Charity Fair, 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. today in the Great Hall of the Student Union to find out more about charities participating in the Carolina Cares, Carolina Shares campaign. Pizza lunch for $5, with proceeds going to the campaign.
- Going to a Tar Heel basketball or football game this weekend? Watch for traffic and parking restrictions. Catch a Tar Heel Express shuttle to tonight’s men’s basketball game with Winston-Salem State or to tomorrow’s football game with the University of Virginia. $5 roundtrip or $3 one way.
- It’s time to fall back. Daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m. Sunday, so set your clocks back one hour.
- For Friday lunch out, try the Mad Hatter’s Café and Bakeshop at The Beach Café in the Brinkhous-Bullitt Building. This new dining option features crepes, paninis and baked goods.