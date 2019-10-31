November is time to ‘Rock Enroll’ for benefits

The annual benefits enrollment period runs from Nov. 2–19. With a shorter than normal window to make elections for 2020, the Office of Human Resources is encouraging participants to “prepare, decide and act” either online or by calling 855-859-0966.

The Rock Enroll website contains all the information employees need to make informed choices about the 2020 Open Enrollment for the State Health Plan, NCFlex and OHR benefit plans.

Not acting could be costly. Employees and covered dependents will be enrolled in the Basic 70/30 medical plans and will be charged the $720 tobacco premium for the 2020 plan year if they do not complete Open Enrollment for 2020. All current State Health Plan subscribers will default to the Basic 70/30 medical plan; employees must specifically elect the 80/20 plan. Both the 70/30 and 80/20 plans have a tobacco attestation option, which employees must complete to reduce the monthly costs.

Here are some of the most important changes:

State Health Plan benefit

Overall, there are no premium increases for the health plans this year and no changes to the 80/20 Plan. The same 2019 network of health care providers will be available in 2020. However, there are some important changes for the 70/30 Plan:

Preventive services will be covered at 100%.

The copay for a primary care provider visit will be reduced from $45 to $30 when the employee is using the provider listed on the ID card.

The out-of-pocket maximum will change from a separate medical and pharmacy out-of-pocket amount to a combined medical and pharmacy out-of-pocket maximum.

The deductible and some copays have changed.

Drug coverage for both plans may change because the list of covered medications is updated quarterly. The next update will be January 2020.

Tobacco attestation

Tobacco attestation has been simplified and no longer requires a voucher.

Tobacco users must commit to visit a CVS MinuteClinic for at least one tobacco cessation counseling session by Dec. 31 or risk losing the monthly premium credit.

Dental plans

There is a new dental plan to consider—the Classic Option plan.

Those currently enrolled in the High Option plan will be switched to the new Classic Option plan. Premiums will stay the same.

The Classic Option will offer some of the same benefits as the High Option plan such as coverage for crowns, dentures, bridges and orthodontic services for dependent children up to age 19, with a lower out-of-pocket maximum and a lower premium than the High Option. With High Option rates increasing, the Classic Option is a good alternative for those that want coverage for major services but don’t need the highest level of coverage.

The Classic Option features the same annual deductible as the Low Option plan with an annual maximum that is slightly higher.

Health Care Flexible Spending Account

The maximum annual contribution for 2020 is $2,700.

Employees who have questions about the enrollment period are encouraged to attend an Open Enrollment State Health Plan webinar, watch videos about NCFlex Plans or contact OHR Benefits at 919-962-3071 or benefits@unc.edu.