In the Know
In the Know: Thursday, Oct. 31
Five important pieces of information for the day.
- It’s Halloween! Beware of traffic and parking changes for the evening, both on campus and in town. Also beware the weather. The National Weather Service is predicting a line of storms, some of them severe, in the area 4-11 p.m. today.
- Wilson Library will host a Hallowzine Open House 3-4:30 p.m. today. The Fearrington Reading Room will be haunted by the library’s spookiest books and people making zines or buttons. Come as you are or in your best book-themed costume.
- Today is the last day to register for NASA Day, a free event to be held 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Nov. 7 in the Student Union. NASA leaders will share opportunities to get involved in the agency’s Moon to Mars exploration and technology development activities.
- Today is also the last day to apply for the Institute for the Arts and Humanities’ 2020-21 Academic Leadership Program. Open to all tenured faculty and fixed-term faculty with seven years of instructional experience at Carolina, the program offers a week of leadership training, retreats, weekly seminars and a flexible stipend of $5,000.
- Tomorrow is the last day for early voting at Chapel of the Cross. Polls will be open 9 a.m.-6 p.m. tomorrow but will close at 5 p.m. today because of Halloween. Election Day is Nov. 5.