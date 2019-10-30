Seeking the holy grail of safe drinking water
Through the Sustainable Access to Clean Water Creativity Hub, a team of faculty and researchers is developing an innovative, affordable membrane-based water purification tool.
Theo Dingemans and a team of researchers seek the holy grail of safe drinking water.
Dingemans, principal investigator for the Sustainable Access to Clean Water Creativity Hub and professor of applied physical sciences, along with a team of faculty and researchers from UNC-Chapel Hill and the University of Texas at Austin, is developing an innovative, affordable membrane-based water purification tool. The team is designing the new technology to safely remove a broad range of water contaminants.
“We are going after the holy grail where we design a membrane that can be used for desalination,” says Dingemans. “This new type of membrane can operate at lower energy and can produce safe drinking water at less than one dollar per cubic meter of sea water. At the rate we’re consuming fresh water, we need technologies that are affordable and robust.”
Building on graphene and graphene oxide nanocomposite membrane technology developed by the Dingemans lab, the team aims to develop new filters that make water purification more energy-efficient. The new technology will lay a foundation for large-scale, affordable membrane production and be used for a whole range of pollutants – including removal of heavy metals which can be extracted and then reused.
As populations grow globally, clean water is becoming increasingly scarce. In fact, the Centers for Disease Control estimates more than 660 million people worldwide lack access to an improved source of water. With the limited availability of fresh water on the planet, transforming saltwater into drinking water is more important than ever. However, current technologies that desalinate water are expensive and can be energy intensive.
A research team at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill is tackling this challenge through the Creativity Hubs, an evolving virtual research network that concentrates talent and resources on bold ideas for defined periods of time — free from typical organizational boundaries. The goal is to move new discoveries and ideas into practice. The Office of the Vice Chancellor for Research developed Creativity Hubs to foster fluid, cross-disciplinary research. The initiative establishes campus networks that nurture research innovation and risk-taking, and promotes a pervasive culture that drives discovery and curiosity.