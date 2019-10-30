In the Know
In the Know: Wednesday, Oct. 30
Five important pieces of information for the day.
- On Halloween, parking permit regulations are in effect from 7:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 31 to Friday, Nov. 1 at 7:30 a.m. in weekday-permitted lots. Vehicles must display a valid permit or be registered to access a lot during this time.
- Halloween also means some road closures on campus. Cameron Avenue and South Road will close from Columbia Street to Raleigh Street between 6:30 pm. and midnight during festivities.
- Chapel Hill Transit will adjust bus service to accommodate Halloween on Franklin Street.
- Tickets to hear NASA astronaut and UNC alumna Zena Cardman are available at the Memorial Hall Box Office and on the Carolina Performing Arts website. Her talk is free at 5 p.m. Nov. 6 in Memorial Hall as part of University Research Week.
- Attend the Hettleman Talks on Nov. 4, 4-6 p.m. to hear TEDX-style presentations by early-career faculty from Chinese studies; public health; molecular, cellular and developmental biology; and biomedical sciences.