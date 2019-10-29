In the Know
In the Know: Tuesday, Oct. 29
Five important pieces of information for the day.
- Andra Ghent talks about how real estate investors decide where to invest and how those investments influence the cities they invest in on Focus Carolina, broadcast daily on WCHL and also available online.
- Apply for an Employee Forum Professional Development Grant now through Oct. 30. The grant covers work-related education and training and can be used for conferences, certificates, non-credit classes or similar instructional opportunities, up to $500.
- The Ackland Film Forum will show The Blessed at 7 p.m. today at the Varsity Theater as part of its fall 2019 series Recent Films by Arab Women. Tickets are $7; free with a UNC One Card.
- Robin Jeshion, a professor of philosophy at the University of Southern California, will explore “What’s Wrong with Slurs?” from 5 to 6:30 p.m. today, 105 Caldwell Hall, as part of the Parr Center for Ethics’ 2019-2020 series.
- Franklin Street will be closed to regular traffic from 8 to 10:30 p.m. Thursday to ensure safety during the Halloween on Franklin Street celebration.