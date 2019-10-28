In the Know
In the Know: Monday, Oct. 28
Five important pieces of information for the day.
- Try to avoid the stretch of Country Club Drive in front of Paul Green Theater now through Nov. 8 as OWASA enters Phase 1 of a water pipe replacement project. Between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays, portions of the eastbound lane will be closed as will the metered parking spots in that area.
- Tonight the Jordan Institute for Families will host #Dontlookaway – Understanding Immigrant Family Separation in the Tate-Turner-Kuralt building. Dinner at 5:15 p.m.; panel discussion at 6 p.m.
- Discover more about Austrian philosopher Martin Buber when Buber’s biographer Paul Mendes-Flohr lectures on A Life of Faith and Dissent at 5:30 p.m. tonight in Toy Lounge, Dey Hall.
- Learn about Human Rights, Democracy and Corruption in Equatorial Guinea from former U.S. Ambassador Mark Asquino tonight at the FedEx Global Education building. Part of the fall 2019 speaker series coordinated with “The Art of Resistance” exhibition, his talk begins at 5:30 p.m.
- Guess who’s turning 70? The biostatistics department in the Gillings School of Global Public Health will celebrate seven decades with a two-day conference at the Carolina Club. Dennis Gillings, founder of Quintiles, will give the dinner keynote speech at 6 p.m. tonight.