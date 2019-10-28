In the Know

In the Know: Monday, Oct. 28

Five important pieces of information for the day.

The Well, Monday, October 28th, 2019
  • Try to avoid the stretch of Country Club Drive in front of Paul Green Theater now through Nov. 8 as OWASA enters Phase 1 of a water pipe replacement project. Between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays, portions of the eastbound lane will be closed as will the metered parking spots in that area.
  • Discover more about Austrian philosopher Martin Buber when Buber’s biographer Paul Mendes-Flohr lectures on A Life of Faith and Dissent at 5:30 p.m. tonight in Toy Lounge, Dey Hall.
  • Guess who’s turning 70?  The biostatistics department in the Gillings School of Global Public Health will celebrate seven decades with a two-day conference at the Carolina Club. Dennis Gillings, founder of Quintiles, will give the dinner keynote speech at 6 p.m. tonight.

You May Also Like...