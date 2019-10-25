In the Know
In the Know: Friday, Oct. 25
Five important pieces of information for the day.
- It’s Carolina’s Homecoming weekend — Cheer on the Tar Heels in the sold-out Greatest Rivalry on Earth at 4 p.m. Saturday in Kenan Stadium. Watch for extra traffic and parking restrictions on game day.
- Before Saturday’s game, climb the Bell Tower and visit Tar Heel Town on Polk Place from 1-3 p.m. At 3 p.m. hear the Marching Tar Heels perform on the steps of Wilson Library.
- See Ray Dooley in Dairyland, his 100th production at PlayMakers Repertory Company with performances at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday. Through Nov. 3.
- Learn more about how to Stick Together! for Halloween safety, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. today in the Plaza by the Pit. Treats, coffee and resources related to safety.
- Traffic alert for Monday: The Orange Water and Sewer Authority is replacing water pipes on Country Club Road between South Boundary Street and Gimghoul Road, beginning Monday. Work is expected to be completed in January 2020.