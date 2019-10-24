In the Know
In the Know: Thursday, Oct. 24
Five important pieces of information for the day.
- Start Homecoming weekend early with Dinner at Sutton’s, hosted by the General Alumni Association. The first seating is 6:30 p.m.; the second at 8 p.m. Only $12 for meal, side, drink and tip.
- Today is Asexual and Aromantic Awareness Day, so join the LGBTQ Ambassadors at the Pit between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to grab some swag, pose for photos, play trivia games, win prizes or just stop by to chat.
- Find out from attorney and expert witness Ross Delston why criminals and terrorists love to “wash” their money in the United States. His talk, “Money Laundering and Corrupt Dictators,” begins at 5:30 p.m. in the Pleasants Room at Wilson Library.
- Beef up Wikipedia’s information on North Carolina newspapers tonight at the Wikipedia Edit-a-thon at the Park Library in Carroll Hall. The editing begins at 6 p.m. and goes till 9 p.m.
- Publish and/or perish in “The Publishing Trap,” a board game that explores what it takes to make your research known. Or bring any board game you like to the SILS library in Manning Hall for Board Game Night, 4-8 p.m.