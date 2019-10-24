Heel on a Bus: Interim Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz

Interim Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz reflects on the Tar Heel Bus Tour, an initiative he revived and reshaped. Instead of choosing one route, Guskiewicz hopped aboard all three buses during the tour.

Kevin M. Guskiewicz

Interim Chancellor

What is one thing you learned about North Carolina that you didn’t know before the tour?

The Tar Heel Bus Tour reinforced for me that we truly are the University FOR North Carolina. While we had a chance to witness our existing impact across the state through programs such as the Institute of Marine Sciences, NC Impact and the UNC Rural Health Initiative, there are still many ways Carolina can strengthen partnerships and better serve our state. North Carolina is not only home to our university campus but is home to beautiful towns and communities stretching from the mountains to the coast. The most important thing I have learned from this tour is Carolina’s responsibility to provide for our state and its citizens.

What was your favorite stop (or part) of the trip?

At every stop, Carolina became more deeply connected to our North Carolina communities through fellowship and engagement. From spiritual dancing with the Lumbee Tribe to hiking through South Mountains State Park, to hearing high school students in Eden praise our recent alumni working alongside them with the Carolina College Advising Corps, our faculty and campus leaders experienced the unique cultures and customs of North Carolina. At the same time, we learned how we as a university can address and solve the critical issues of our state. Every mile traveled was a reminder of how Carolina can give back to North Carolina through increased partnership and collaboration.

How will your experience from the bus tour impact your work (teaching, research, administration, etc.)?

I hope that our faculty and campus leaders can reflect on this amazing experience and use what they learned on this tour as inspiration in their research and teaching. There were many new friendships that were created across disciplines during the bus rides, and I hope that all the Tar Heel Bus Tour participants will work together to develop new ways Carolina can have an even greater impact in North Carolina. We have a lot of work to do, but I am excited about Carolina’s future and the future of our state.T