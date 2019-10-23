Marshall focuses wide lens on University’s legal issues

As the University’s new top lawyer, Charles Marshall ’92, ’96 (JD) brings a range of legal experience to help him focus what he calls a “wide lens” on issues that are important to Carolina.

Marshall began work as vice chancellor and general counsel on Sept. 16. Previously, he was a partner at the law firm Brooks, Pierce, McLendon, Humphrey & Leonard LLP.

Under his direction, the Office of University Counsel staff attorneys will apply their expertise in the areas of employment law, finance, healthcare, intellectual property and technology, international law, litigation, public records, research, student issues and legal issues for facilities and campus operations. In his new role, Marshall provides legal advice and counsel to the Board of Trustees, the chancellor, administration, faculty and staff on matters involving Carolina. He also serves as liaison with the Office of the President of the University of North Carolina System, the state attorney general’s office and other authorities on legal issues.

He recently spoke with The Well about why he took the new job, his approach to it and some special moments so far.

You’ve had a successful legal career in private practice. Why come to Carolina?

This is an opportunity to serve a single institution as a lawyer, and the institution is very special to me. There are always two or three jobs that anybody would leave to do, no matter how happy they are. This was one of those jobs for me, probably the job. I also know we have a terrific team of lawyers and business staff who care passionately about the University. Their reputation and their commitment were certainly big draws and helped me in deciding to make the leap from private practice back into government.

How would you describe your approach to the intersection of higher education and the law?

This job requires you to be a creative problem solver and to approach legal issues with a wide lens because the issues that the University faces have impacts on campus, the UNC system, state government and even the general public. The University’s legal issues are far different from issues that traditional businesses face. There’s a much greater intersection of law and public policy and a wider and diverse array of stakeholders.

How is being general counsel for a university different from your previous role?

I don’t create as much work product myself, and I don’t appear in court. In this role, I am less of a practitioner and more of a strategic legal adviser, and I’ve gotten energy from that change. Managing a legal department is a first for me, but it’s already been far more rewarding than I could have anticipated, thanks to the team at the Office of University Counsel and, in particular, Kara Simmons and Steve Keadey, who managed the office in the interim and set me up to succeed.

Have you had any special moments or memories since returning to Chapel Hill?

Special moments so far include having lunch at Sutton’s and Linda’s. That’s certainly different from the typical business lunch in downtown Raleigh. I took my dad to the Clemson-Carolina football game. He had not come up to a game since I was in college, and we had a great experience. And I had worked in the same building with Wade Smith, one of the lions of the bar, for the last five years and never got any real time to spend with him. Then my first or second week here, I had dinner with him at a General Alumni Association event, where we had two hours to talk about music and law.

What are your short-term goals for your role?

I’m a student of history, so one of my short-term goals has been to immerse myself in learning more of the history, politics and people that have made the University so special. I’m currently reading “Fire and Stone,” which tracks the history of two chancellors in the early 20th century, and “The Insider’s Guide to Working with Universities,” co-authored by Deborah Clarke, who works here. My former law partners Jim Phillips and Wade Hargrove, two tremendous former public servants to the University, have been great resources during my transition.

What longer-term goals do you have?

To be a collaborative and valued partner to my colleagues in the chancellor’s leadership cabinet and to the lawyers within our office, UNC Health Care, the attorney general’s office and the UNC system. Our work intersects with all of these people and offices on a regular basis. Most importantly, I always want to be mindful of the impact that the University has on all corners of this great state.

Your expertise includes data privacy, digital media, business litigation, and election and ethics law. How will that background help you and the University?

I’m used to shifting gears not only among different projects but even across different subject areas. That’s a lot of what I have to do here. Also, issues like media, privacy, litigation and ethics will continue to be relevant in this job. My role here will require me to interact with regulators and manage litigation, which is something that I did in my former job both as a litigator and as a regulatory lawyer.