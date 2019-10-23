In the Know
In the Know: Wednesday, Oct. 23
Five important pieces of information for the day.
- Tell University Libraries what you think about the current model of academic publishing and how you want to access scholarly information at the first of three town halls on Oct. 31, 9-11 a.m. in Davis Library 214.
- Nominate a staff member for a 2019 Erskine E. Bowles Staff Service Award. This UNC Staff Assembly award recognizes exceptional customer service, extraordinary service to the community, along with time, energy and spirit. Deadline is Nov. 1.
- Untenured assistant or associate professors seeking support for a research or scholarly project can apply for a $10,000 Junior Faculty Development Award through the Provost’s Office. The awards, paid from IBM and R.J. Reynolds Industries funds, are for calendar year 2020.
- Nominate outstanding students who are juniors for a Martin Luther King Jr. UNC Student Scholarship by Nov. 1 or faculty, staff or a community/corporate entity for the Unsung Hero Award by Nov. 15.
- Learn how some formerly unknown hockey players changed the perceptions of women in Korea at today’s 2 p.m. showing of ‘The Hen Crows: How a Group of Korean Women’s Hockey Players Redefined Perceptions of the Peninsula’ at the FedEx Global Education Center, room 4003.