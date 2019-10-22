In the Know
In the Know: Tuesday, Oct. 22
Excerpt: Five important pieces of information for the day.
- Find out more about the mission of Carolina’s makerspaces to be as inviting as possible to everyone in the Carolina community at 3:30 p.m. today in the Davis Library Research Hub. Maggie Melo of SILS and Drew Robertson of BeAM will discuss the topic as part of Open Access Week.
- Hear North Carolina Poet Laureate Jaki Shelton Green deliver the 2019 Sonja Haynes Stone Memorial Lecture at 7 p.m. tonight in the Stone Center. The event is free and open to the public.
- Know a professor who always goes the extra mile to guide, mentor or lead students, faculty or staff? Nominations for the 2019-20 Women’s Leadership Council Faculty Mentoring Awards can be submitted by any student, faculty or staff member and are due by 5 p.m. Oct. 25.
- This year’s Margolis Lecture in Jewish Studies looks back to the Civil War to show how Jews and non-Jews alike struggled to categorize Jews in America. Shari Rabi, assistant professor of Jewish studies and religion at Oberlin College, will give her talk at 7 p.m. Oct. 23 in Hill Hall’s Moeser Auditorium.
- Get the basics about estate planning in a one-hour human resources course at 3 p.m. Oct. 28.