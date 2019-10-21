In the Know
In the Know: Monday, Oct. 21
Five important pieces of information for the day.
- Dorothy Espelage talks about bullying on Focus Carolina, broadcast daily on WCHL and also available online.
- Never lose your W2 form again. Follow the step-by-step instructions to opt out of getting the paper form and go digital instead.
- Check out one of the discussions or play a board game about the perils of publishing during the schedule of events the University Library is hosting in honor of International Open Access Week (Oct. 21-25).
- Hang out with others who think Relationship Violence Succs at Morrison Art Studio 4-6 p.m. today. Decorate pots, plant succulents and talk about self-care at this gathering sponsored by Carolina Women’s Center as part of Relationship Violence Awareness Month.
- Come face to face with 15 life-size sculptures of Africans chained to shipping pallets at the new art installation Cash Crop! by Durham artist Stephen Hayes at 109 E. Franklin St. Part of the remembrance of the arrival of slaves in America in 1619, the installation will be on display noon to 7 p.m. Thursday through Sunday through Nov. 17.